Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee with 65-year reign

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stops to receive flowers from 3-year old Jessica Atfield, after the queen and her husband Duke of Edinburgh, attended a church service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, England, Sunday Feb. 5, 2017. The Queen made history on Monday Feb. 6, when she became the first British monarch to reach the Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th. anniversary of her accession to the throne. (Source: AP)



READ Queen’s 65-year reign a milestone in a record-breaking life

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive to stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne, in Green Park, London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The 90-year-old queen has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. (Source: AP)



A tourist poses for a photograph with Chelsea Pensioners before the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrived to stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Green Park, London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The 90-year-old queen has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. (Source: AP)



The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Green Park, London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The 90-year-old queen has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. (Source: AP)



In this file photo from April, 29, 2011, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years. (Source: AP)



In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Elizabeth II wore the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carried the Orb, in left hand, and Scepter with Cross as she left Westminster Abbey at the end of her coronation ceremony. (AP Photo)



In this June 8, 1980 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II and US President Ronald Reagan walk to the table in the St. George's Hall of Windsor Castle for dinner. (AP Photo)



Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, from Ottawa, Canada, speak to people after watching the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Green Park, London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The 90-year-old queen has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. (Source: AP)



