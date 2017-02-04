Punjab polls 2017: Voting underway, EC monitors booths in real-time
The polling for 117 Punjab assembly seats took place amid tight security across the state Saturday. Punjab is witnessing a three-cornered contest between ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance, opposition Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. Over 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deputed for the fair conduct of polls. The total number of electors in the state is 1,98,79,069, including 93,75,546 females. There are 415 transgender voters. The total number of candidates in the fray include 81 women and a transgender. The polling commenced at 22,615 polling stations in the entire state. While 84 Assembly seats are of general category, 34 are reserved. Click through to see how voting turned out across the state...
Voters cue up in Jagatpura village, Mohali. (Express Photo
A bridegroom comes to cast his vote in Chajjomajra village. (Express Photo)
Punjab, which began voting at 8.00 am, recorded an overall voter turnout of 14 percent till 11.30 am.
Voters at Khurd village. (Express Photo)
New voter cards were being provided in Kharar, where the voter turnout was recorded to be 27 per cent. (Express Photo)
Mohali recorded 15 per cent voter turnout till 10.15 am. (Express Photo)
Voting for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat by-poll is also being held amid tight security arrangements. (Express Photo)