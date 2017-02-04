Punjab polls 2017: Voting underway, EC monitors booths in real-time

The polling for 117 Punjab assembly seats took place amid tight security across the state Saturday. Punjab is witnessing a three-cornered contest between ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance, opposition Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. Over 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deputed for the fair conduct of polls. The total number of electors in the state is 1,98,79,069, including 93,75,546 females. There are 415 transgender voters. The total number of candidates in the fray include 81 women and a transgender. The polling commenced at 22,615 polling stations in the entire state. While 84 Assembly seats are of general category, 34 are reserved. Click through to see how voting turned out across the state...



Voters cue up in Jagatpura village, Mohali. (Express Photo