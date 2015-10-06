8 / 9

Jay Prakash lived with his mother Omvati, wife Guddi, and two brothers. His father Ram Avatar Singh passed away a few years ago. Their house is just stone's throw away from residence of Iqlakh, 50, who was killed by a mob a week ago over rumour that the family had slaughtered a calf and eaten its meat.



Prakash's mother Omvati alleged police harassment and said that her son was under immense pressure despite his name not being in the list of absconders.



Family members of the youth mourn at his death who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)