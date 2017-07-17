Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: MP, MLAs vote for ‘historic’ Presidential polls

Voting for the presidential elections was conducted on Monday, with 776 MPs and 4120 MLAs casting their votes, for either the NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind or the Opposition's nominee Meira Kumar, in a secret ballot. The results will be announced on Thursday, three days before President Pranab Mukherjee's tenure ends. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi with party Vice President and son Rahul Gandhi, center right, leave after casting their votes during president election at the parliament house in New Delhi, Monday, July 17, 2017. Pic By Neeraj Priyadarshi

“Like the Monsoon brings hope, this session also brings same spirit of hope. This session gives the country an opportunity to elect the president and the vice president,” PM Modi said. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after casting vote in the Presidential Election, in New Delhi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

L.K. Advani and national Conference leader Farooq Abdullah during president election at the parliament house in New Delhi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Sushma Swaraj holds hand of Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaderL.K. Advani and national Conference leader Farooq Abdullah (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

BJP president Amit Shah along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Murli Manohar Joshi. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote at Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis outside Mantralaya in Mumbai after presidential voting (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

SP MPs Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti after casting their vote in the Presidential elections on Monday. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi. 17 July 2017

SP founder Mulayam Singh, before casting his vote in the Presidential Election in New Delhi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

RJD MP Misa Bharti on her way to cast her vote in the Presidential elections on Monday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel after casting her vote in New Delhi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote at West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra)

BJP is scheduled to hold a parliamentary board meeting at 6 pm to decide its Vice-Presidential candidate later today (Source: PIB)

The opposition has already picked former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate. (Source: PIB)

Pankaj Bhujbal outside Mantralaya in Mumbai after presidential voting on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Praniti Shinde outside Mantralaya in Mumbai after presidential voting. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Leader of opposition and INLD leader Abhay Chautala with his MLAs before casting their vote at Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Former CM Haryana Bhupinder Hooda and former speaker Haryana Vidhan Shaba Kuldeep Sharma at Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

MLAs of AAP party during Presidential election at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Former CM Punjab Parkash Singh Badal after cast his vote during Presidential election at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Former Dy CM Punjab Sukhbir Badal after cast his vote during Presidential election at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal with other MLAs standing in line to cast their vote during Presidential election at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security during Presidential election at Punjab and Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

MLAs is in queue to cast their vote for presidential election vote cast at state assembly in Lucknow (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

MLAs is in queue to cast their vote for presidential election vote cast at state assembly in Lucknow (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

MLAs is in queue to cast their vote at state assembly in Lucknow (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)