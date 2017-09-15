President Ram Nath Kovind launches ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign in Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind along with first lady Savita Kovind, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Governor Ram Naik, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi at Ishwariganj village of Kanpur. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Today President Kovind launched "Swachta hi Seva Abhiyan" from Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets President Ram Nath Kovind during the launch of 'Swacchta Hi Seva' campaign. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the president for launching the campaign in his home state. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Colourful and cleanness awareness slogans toilets seen at Inshwarganj village of Kanpur. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The government has reserved September 17 for the voluntary work on cleanliness and construction of toilets. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A special cleanliness drive is planned for 15 identified places on October 1. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Doordarshan will also hold a world premiere of the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ on September 17, PM Modi's birthday. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Young Pradhan of Ishwarganj Village Akash Verma and Seceretary Rakesh Kumar,both take initiative and get developed more than 300 toilets in 90 days. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)