Ram Nath Kovind ahead of Meria Kumar, wins in four states

Today, India will get its 14th President as the counting of ballots for the presidential election has begun with the numbers stacked in favour of the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind over Opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by around 5.00 pm. (Source: Express Photo)

After the end of the first round of counting, Ram Nath Kovind was leading by over 60.000 votes against his rival Meira Kumar. (Source: Express Photo)

First, the ballot box of Parliament House were opened, and then the ballot boxes received from states were counted in alphabetical order. (Source: Express Photo)