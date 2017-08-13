Preparations across country for 70th Independence Day celebrations

Members of Jamait-e-Ulema-e-Hind take out a peace march on Sunday in Vadodara ahead of Independence Day. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

India will be celebrating 70 years of freedom from colonial rule this Independence Day. PM Narendra Modi, who will address the nation from the Red Fort on August 15, has received suggestions from the public on inputs to be included in his speech. Education, cleanliness, environment, digitisation and women's education are the top themes.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has directed all states to organise events in schools that help in creating a 'patriotic mood' and 'mass fervour' in the country. Apart from the customary oath, the Centre has advised schools to organise quiz competitions on the struggle for Independence and the country's development, as well as painting competitions on the theme.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all madrassas in the state to hold celebrations on Independence Day and videograph the event. According to an official circular, students will sing songs on nationalism and will be told about the history behind the day as well as about freedom fighters. Besides, cultural programmes will be organised on the theme of national unity, along with sports activities.

Reacting to the directive, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said to PTI, "If you (the UP govt) have issued the same order and directives for all schools, colleges and educational institutes, then we have no objection. If it is only for madrassas, then it seems to be an unusual order. If it is only in madrassas, does it mean that our patriotism is being suspected?"