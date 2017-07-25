Latest News

Pranab Mukherjee, the copybook President: See rare pictures from Express archives

Published on July 25, 2017 12:49 pm
  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 till his completion of term in 2017. (Source: Express archive photo)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee was elected to Rajya Sabha July, 1969, re-elected during 1975,1981,1993 and 1999. He was the Deputy Leader, Congress Party in Rajya Sabha 1978-80. He entered the 14th Lok Sabha on May 13th, 2004. (Source: Express archive photo)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    President Pranab Mukherjee relaxes after giving final touches to the budget during his earlier stint as a Finance Minister in the Congress government in the year 1984. (Source: Express Archive Photo by S Paul)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee at his office during his tenure as 13th President of India. (Source: Express Archive by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee was seen with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Narsimha Rao and R. Vekataraman in the picture. (Source: Express archive photo)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Annanapurna Bandapadhay, elder sister of President Pranab Mukherjee looking at picture of her brother with his wife after their marriage at her home in Birbhum. (Source: PTI photo)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    A file Photo of President Pranab Mukherjee with his wife Suvra Mukherjee in 1979. (Source: Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee with his wife Suvra Mukherjee. (Source: Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee with 12th President Pratibha Patil in the same carriage, greeting the media at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

  • Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee photos, Pranab Mukherjee archive photos, 13th president of India,

    Pranab Mukherjee at the Mughal Gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi earlier this year. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express