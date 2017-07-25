Pranab Mukherjee, the copybook President: See rare pictures from Express archives

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 till his completion of term in 2017. (Source: Express archive photo)

Pranab Mukherjee was elected to Rajya Sabha July, 1969, re-elected during 1975,1981,1993 and 1999. He was the Deputy Leader, Congress Party in Rajya Sabha 1978-80. He entered the 14th Lok Sabha on May 13th, 2004. (Source: Express archive photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee relaxes after giving final touches to the budget during his earlier stint as a Finance Minister in the Congress government in the year 1984. (Source: Express Archive Photo by S Paul)

Pranab Mukherjee at his office during his tenure as 13th President of India. (Source: Express Archive by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Pranab Mukherjee was seen with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Narsimha Rao and R. Vekataraman in the picture. (Source: Express archive photo)

Annanapurna Bandapadhay, elder sister of President Pranab Mukherjee looking at picture of her brother with his wife after their marriage at her home in Birbhum. (Source: PTI photo)

A file Photo of President Pranab Mukherjee with his wife Suvra Mukherjee in 1979. (Source: Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Pranab Mukherjee with his wife Suvra Mukherjee. (Source: Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Pranab Mukherjee with 12th President Pratibha Patil in the same carriage, greeting the media at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)