Latest News

Cartoons by Mika Aziz

Published on May 21, 2017 9:10 am
  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

  • aap, evm, political cartoons, india political cartoons, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, india news, indian express news

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express