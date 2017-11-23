1 / 6

Days ahead of the joint venture between China Merchants Port Holding Company and Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday at Hyedrabad House in New Delhi. The meeting assumes significance since India has expressed interest in investing in Mattala airport in Hambantota district. Once finalised, it will be a strategic investment for New Delhi to enter a project which has been Chinese turf on Lankan soil. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain)