PM Narendra Modi’s Buddha moment in Sri Lanka: 17 photos from his bilateral visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake. India and Sri Lanka have labelled this meet as an apolitical one maintaining that no bilateral pacts will be signed during this visit. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center and his Sri Lankan counter part Ranil Wickremesinghe, right walk along a red carpet after Modi's arrival in Colombo (Source: AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by children as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on, upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, in Colombo. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe visiting Seema Malaka Temple, in Colombo on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being blessed by the priest at Seema Malaka Temple, in Colombo on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counter part Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Source: Sri Lankan President's Office via AP)

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing switch for lighting the lamp at Seema Malaka Temple, in Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe is also seen. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

On Thursday, Modi took part in the traditional lamp lighting ceremony in Sri Lanka’s oldest Seema Malaka Buddhist temple. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

India and Sri Lanka have been keen to project the visit’s focus as celebration of the civilisational ties between the two nations, including the common link to the Buddha. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

PM Modi said he was grateful to President Sirisena, PM Wickremesinghe and people of Sri Lanka for inviting him to be Chief Guest for Vesak Day celebrations. (Source: PMOIndia/Twitter)