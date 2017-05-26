PHOTOS | President Pranab Mukherjee delivers second Ramnath Goenka Lecture

President Pranab Mukherjee delivered the second Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi



"It is also worth remembering today that Ramnath ji was a true patriot. When he founded The Indian Express in 1936 it was in response to a need articulated by Mahatma Gandhi for a national newspaper," Pranab Mukherjee said. Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi.



Anand Sharma attending the second Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi.



President Pranab Mukherjee with Chairman of The Express Group Viveck Goenka, CEO of The Express Group George Varghese and Chief Editor of The Indian Express Raj Kamal Jha among others.



"I believe that the bedrock of Indian civilization has been its pluralism and its social, cultural, linguistic and racial diversity," Mukherjee said. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha



Randeep Sujrewala at the lecture on Thursday. Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal



"...the need to ask questions of those in power is fundamental for the preservation of our nation and of a truly democratic society," said Pranab Mukherjee. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal



President Pranab Mukherjee during the second Ramnath Goenka Lecture in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Oinam Anand.



Chairman of the Board Viveck Goenka and Executive Director Anant Goenka presenting Momento to President of India Pranab Mukherjee , was the chief guest, during the Express RNG Second Ramnath Goenka Lecture, in Taj Palace, on Thursday, 2017. Express photo by Abhinav Saha



