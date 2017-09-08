PHOTOS: 2 dead as massive 8.0 earthquake hits Mexico coast; strongest since 1985
Mexico earthquake: Reports suggest at least two people were dead due to the earthquake in southern Mexico (Source: Reuters)
Mexico’s civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a devastating 1985 tremor (Source: Reuters)
People who evacuated from bars during an earthquake stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, sections of which lost power, just before midnight on Thursday (Source: AP Photo)
A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night. Tsunami was confirmed in Mexico with the largest wave at 2.3 feet. (Source: Reuters)
