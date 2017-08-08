Partial lunar eclipse dazzles night sky

A partial lunar eclipse took place on August 7 night and was visible from across the country. “Starting from 10:52 pm, the full moon entered the Earth’s shadow in space and created a spectacular celestial phenomenon, which is commonly known as partial lunar eclipse. (Source: AP Photo)

This was the first properly visible lunar eclipse this year,” Debiprosad Duari, Director Research and Academic, M P Birla Planetarium said. (Source: AP Photo)

“On February 11 this year there was a penumbral eclipse of the moon. It was an event where the moon passed not through the direct shadow of the earth but through its periphery and thus it could not be discernible by most of the population,” he said. (Source: AP Photo)

The partial lunar eclipse this time was visible from the whole of Asia and Australia and most parts of Europe and Africa, Duari said adding “People in North and South America will be not be able to see it because it will be daytime there. (Source: AP Photo)

A lunar eclipse takes place only at full moon. When the sun, earth and moon come in a perfect straight line and as the Sun’s rays falls on the Earth and its (Earth’s) shadow falls onto a patch of space and the moon enters that patch a lunar eclipse is seen, he said. (Source: AP Photo)

The shadow is composed of two cone-shaped parts, one nested inside the other. The outer shadow or penumbra is a zone where Earth shadow is partial and blocks some, but not all of the Sun’s rays. (Source: AP Photo)