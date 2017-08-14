Pakistan celebrates 70th Independence Day

Pakistan today celebrated 70 years of independence as a patriotic and festive spirit wrapped the atmosphere at its High Commission in New Delhi.

Muslim women celebrating during the ceremony in High Commission Pakistan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah hoisted his country's flag to the tunes of Pakistan national anthem, as a host of dignitaries and common people joined in the celebrations at the Chancery's lush lawns.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah(R) hoists the national flag during the ceremony in High Commission Pakistan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

On the occasion, High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah read out the messages sent by President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah with army officer during the Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

"Terrorism is the biggest challenge confronting the world in the 21st century," Abbasi said in the message, while asserting that Pakistan has been fighting against this menace and working towards world peace.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah with wife cutting a cake during the Pakistan Independence Day at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A government building is seen illuminated with the Pakistani national flag, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Lahore on August 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Mohsin Raza)

A Pakistan Navy cadet at Karachi's Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum on Monday, August 14, 2017. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

A man takes pictures of his daughter in front of an illuminated building ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day in Islamabad, Pakistan August 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood)

Attendees wave Pakistan's national flag at Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum in Karachi on Monday, August 14, 2017. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Mohammad Zubair Umar (C), Governor of Sindh province at Karachi's Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum on Monday, August 14, 2017. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)