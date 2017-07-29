Imran Khan’s PTI celebrates ouster of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Opponents of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shout slogans as they exit the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan July 28, 2017. (REUTERS photo)

Pakistan's Supreme Court in a unanimous decision has asked the country's anti-corruption body to file corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and daughter for concealing their assets. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister was the culmination of a nearly eight month long process that began when Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaf took the lead provided by the Panama Leaks expose and pushed the court to hear his petition that the Prime Minister be disqualified for corruption. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s Opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement and termed it as an end to 'godafther's rule'. (REUTERS Photo)

Various political parties in Pakistan applauded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Pakistani cricketer Imaran Khan for the legal victory.(REUTERS Photo)

The case was taken up by the Supreme Court in October 2016, after petitions were filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami. (REUTERS Photo)

The judges noted that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader had been dishonest to parliament and hence could not be deemed fit for office. (REUTERS Photo)

Hussain and Hasan Nawaz Sharif, and Mariam Safdar, the sons and daughter of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, set up at least four offshore companies in British Virgin Islands (BVI). These companies owned at least six upmarket properties overlooking London’s Hyde Park. (REUTERS Photo)

Supporters of the Pakistani ruling party Muslim League headed by Nawaz Sharif rally for their leader in Lahore, Pakistan, Pakistan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo)