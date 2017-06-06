Operation Blue Star’s 33rd anniversary: Rare pictures from Express Archives

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale standing in front of a fortification on Guru Ram Das Sarai before Operation Blue Star commenced. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

VP Singh waves at the gathering in front of the Akal Takht during his visit after Operation Blue Star in June 1984. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

Kar Seva in full swing at Golden temple post Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

Kar Sevaks pulling down the Akal Takht building built under the supervision of Nihang chief, Baba Santa Singh. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

Nihang baba Santa Singh who undertook karseva for the Akal Takht following Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

President Giani Zail Singh visit Golden Temple following Operation Blue Star in June 1984. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

A view of 'karseva' at Golden Temple after Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

Devotees rush to have darshan of Golden Temple in Amritsar after it was opened for the public following operation blue star. Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar September 25, 1984)

As the Golden Temple was thrown open to public after the Operation Blue Star, public throng the venue to have 'darshan'. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

Baba Joginder Singh holding a meeting in the Golden Temple Complex after the Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar January 30, 1986)