Latest News

Operation Blue Star’s 33rd anniversary: Rare pictures from Express Archives

Published on June 6, 2017 2:33 pm
  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale standing in front of a fortification on Guru Ram Das Sarai before Operation Blue Star commenced. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    VP Singh waves at the gathering in front of the Akal Takht during his visit after Operation Blue Star in June 1984. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Kar Seva in full swing at Golden temple post Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Kar Sevaks pulling down the Akal Takht building built under the supervision of Nihang chief, Baba Santa Singh. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Nihang baba Santa Singh who undertook karseva for the Akal Takht following Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    President Giani Zail Singh visit Golden Temple following Operation Blue Star in June 1984. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    A view of 'karseva' at Golden Temple after Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Devotees rush to have darshan of Golden Temple in Amritsar after it was opened for the public following operation blue star. Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar September 25, 1984)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    As the Golden Temple was thrown open to public after the Operation Blue Star, public throng the venue to have 'darshan'. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Baba Joginder Singh holding a meeting in the Golden Temple Complex after the Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar January 30, 1986)

  • operation blue star, blue star anniversary, 1984 emergency, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh assassination

    Kar sevaks throng the holy sarovar to take part in cleansing it after Operation Blue Star. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express