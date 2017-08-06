Friendship Day 2017: When friends turn foes in politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began her political career as a member of Congress party in 1970s and quickly rose in stature. In 1996, Mamata alleged that the Congress was working as hand-in-glove with the ruling CPI-M government in West Bengal. She floated the idea of contesting elections on her own party symbol (Trinamool Congress) in 1997, which saw her being expelled from the party. She later formed the Trinamool Congress in the 1998. (Source: Express archive)

In the year 1995, friction betweem BSP's Mayawati and her political mentor sparked rumours of a split within the party. According to reports, Kanshi Ram became skeptical about Mayawati and began to suspect that she is planning to sideline him as she began to take all the important decisions in the party. Mayawati's public humiliation of Kanshi Ram's advisers also did not go down well with her mentor. (Source: Express photo by Ravi Batra)

In 2005, former Shiv Sena Leader Raj Thackeray announced his decision to resign from all party posts after developing differences with his uncle and party chief Bal Thackeray. He also had a fall out with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. While announcing his decision, he questioned the electoral defeat suffered by the party at the time. He also criticised the party leadership at a media event. The next year, he decided to launch his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). (Source: Express archive)

In 1999, Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference formed an alliance with Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA government. But after 2002, when Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah took charge of the party, the party decided to end their ties with NDA. In an interview in 2006, Farooq Abdullah said he made a mistake to stay in an alliance with the NDA after the 2002 Gujarat riots. In 2014, he ruled out any chance of his party forming another coalition with NDA again. (Source: Express Photo)

Son of former Andhra Prdesh Chief Minister Y S Rajashekhara Reddy, Jaganmohan Reddy, split with the Congress and formed the YSR Congress in 2010. The tensions between Reddy and Congress began after a faction of Congress leaders supported Jagamohan's bid to become the chief minister of the state after his father's death. The party high commanded, however, chose Rosaiah, who was finance minister in YSR's Cabinet, to continue in the role. (Source: Express archive photo)