On anniversary of 1985 tremblor, Mexico shaken by 7.1 earthquake, hundreds dead

More than 200 people died after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck central Mexico on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

The worst-hit area was the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City. At least 54 people died there, according to a state official. (Source: Reuters)

The epicenter of Tuesday’s quake was located in the central state of Puebla, the US Geological Survey said. (Source: Reuters)

A military helicopter flies over a collapsed building as rescue personnel look for people among the rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City. (Source: Reuters)

It was the second powerful earthquake to hit Mexico this month. A quake on Sept. 7 in southern Mexico killed at least 98 people. (Source: Reuters)

A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

Volunteers gather water, medicine, and blankets donated by neighborhood residents in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. (Source: AP)

Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated after an earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude struck Mexico City. (Source: AP)