Only in Express

On anniversary of 1985 tremblor, Mexico shaken by 7.1 earthquake, hundreds dead

Updated on September 20, 2017 11:46 am
  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    More than 200 people died after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck central Mexico on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    The worst-hit area was the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City. At least 54 people died there, according to a state official. (Source: Reuters)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    The epicenter of Tuesday’s quake was located in the central state of Puebla, the US Geological Survey said. (Source: Reuters)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    A military helicopter flies over a collapsed building as rescue personnel look for people among the rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City. (Source: Reuters)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    It was the second powerful earthquake to hit Mexico this month. A quake on Sept. 7 in southern Mexico killed at least 98 people. (Source: Reuters)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    Volunteers gather water, medicine, and blankets donated by neighborhood residents in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. (Source: AP)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated after an earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude struck Mexico City. (Source: AP)

  • mexico earthquake, mexico earthquake deaths, mexico quake pictures, earthquake in mexico, us geological survey, mexico earthquake magnitude, mexico city quake

    A woman cries as she tries to reach people on her cellphone after she evacuated with others to Paseo de la Reforma street after an earthquake in Mexico City.(Source: AP)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express