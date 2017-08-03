Venkaiah Naidu set to vacate old residence, Hamid Ansari catches glimpse of new house

NDA's Vice-presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu at his 30 A P J Abdul Kalam Road residence where packing is already in progress.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Two-time Bharatiya Janata Party president and former Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu filed his nomination for the Vice-President’s election on July, 18 and said that he will hope to do justice to the office once chosen.(Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Even though Venkaiah Naidu, 68, hails from Andhra Pradesh, he served three full terms in Rajya Sabha from Karnataka and was elected from Barmer in Rajasthan for his current term.(Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Venkaiah Naidu will continue as MP till the election process is not finished.

In this photo Naidu can be seen along with his daughter Deepa and grand-daughter Sushma at his residence.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Venkaiah Naidu will take on Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and the Opposition’s candidate, in the election on August 5 in which the BJP and its allies have a clear edge.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

In this photo, outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari visit his new house at 31 A P J Abdul Kalam Road on Thursady.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Hamid Ansari's term comes to an end on August 10. He has held the post of vice-president for two consecutive terms. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)