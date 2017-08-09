Nawaz Sharif exhibits popularity amongst the masses, kickstarts two-day rally from Islamabad to Lahore

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif crowd around him as he leaves Punjab house in Islamabad, Pakistan August 9, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Caren Firouz)

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif crowd around his car as his convoy leaves Islamabad, Pakistan August 9, 2017. Citing security concerns over a bomb blast in Punjab province, Sharif has been warned by his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and also Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to avoid taking the road route. However, the former prime minister said this is not a protest and simply a journey back home and that he is undertaking because “risks need to be taken for the country”.(Source: REUTERS)

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday asked Nawaz to be removed from the position of chief of his party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). After his arrival in Lahore, he is expected to announce the candidate for the NA-120 seat vacated due to his ouster. (Source: Reuters)