Making his second visit to Afghanistan in less than six months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, inaugurated the Afghan-India Friendship Dam, a showpiece infrastructure project by India, in the strategically important Herat province neighbouring Iran. The Dam, earlier known as Salma dam, is built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under India’s development partnership with Afghanistan. PM Modi also plans to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the ongoing political scenario in the country and the peace process besides other regional and bilateral issues between India and Afghanistan.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani jointly inaugurating the Afghan-India Friendship Dam (Salma Dam), in Heart, Afghanistan. (Source: PIB)

