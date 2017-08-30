Mumbai rains aftermath: Deluge claims five lives, several missing

At least five persons were killed in different rain-related incidents during Tuesday’s deluge when Mumbai was virtually paralyzed.Water logging in old Dahisar Gaothan area as the Dahisar River overflowed due to heavy rains on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Early morning rain lashes Mumbai's Chakala area in Andheri East. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Cleaning up in progress at Andheri Market after the rains stopped on Wednesday morning . Due to water logging inside the market, traders suffered losses as the water went inside their respective shops. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A man tries to salvage musical instruments that were damaged in the muddy water after Dahisar river overflowed Tuesday night. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Thick mud covers roads, shops and first floor of buildings in the low lying area of Shanti Van in Borivali East after Dahisar river overflowed and flooded the adjoining areas on Tuesday night. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

With Tuesday's heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Dahisar river overflowed breaking retention wall and flooding adjoining areas. In adjoining Shanti Dwar Society in Borivili East , approximately 11 cars were washed away. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)