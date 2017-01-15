Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu, Kenya’s Bornes Kitur win Mumbai Marathon 2017

Runners during the Mumbai Marathon 2017 on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Alphonce Simbu who finished first at the finish line during the Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mens winners at the podium after Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Rahul Bose during Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

A little girl dressed in demonetised currency notes during the Dream run at Mumbai marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Dream run participant during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Runners at Marine drive during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The full marathon was flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in South Mumbai at 7.20 AM by a host of dignitaries. (Express photo)

A dog caught running between the half marathon during Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A runner passing Girgaum Chowpatty during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal participate in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai. (Express Photo)