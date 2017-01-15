Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu, Kenya’s Bornes Kitur win Mumbai Marathon 2017
-
Runners during the Mumbai Marathon 2017 on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
-
Alphonce Simbu who finished first at the finish line during the Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
-
Mens winners at the podium after Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
-
Rahul Bose during Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
-
A little girl dressed in demonetised currency notes during the Dream run at Mumbai marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Dream run participant during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
-
Runners at Marine drive during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
The full marathon was flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in South Mumbai at 7.20 AM by a host of dignitaries. (Express photo)
-
A dog caught running between the half marathon during Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
A runner passing Girgaum Chowpatty during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Industrialist Sajjan Jindal participate in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai. (Express Photo)
-
As the Mumbai marathon kick started, an early morning view at marine drive on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)