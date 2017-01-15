Latest News

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu, Kenya’s Bornes Kitur win Mumbai Marathon 2017

Updated on January 15, 2017 9:52 pm
  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Runners during the Mumbai Marathon 2017 on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Alphonce Simbu who finished first at the finish line during the Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Mens winners at the podium after Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Rahul Bose during Mumbai Marathon 2017. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    A little girl dressed in demonetised currency notes during the Dream run at Mumbai marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Dream run participant during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Runners at Marine drive during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    The full marathon was flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in South Mumbai at 7.20 AM by a host of dignitaries. (Express photo)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    A dog caught running between the half marathon during Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    A runner passing Girgaum Chowpatty during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    Industrialist Sajjan Jindal participate in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

  • Mumbai marathon, mumbai marathon 2017, mumbai marathon winners, mumbai marathon Alphonce Simbu, mumbai marathon rahul bose, mumbai news, indian express, india news

    As the Mumbai marathon kick started, an early morning view at marine drive on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

More from this section

    Best of Express