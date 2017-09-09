Hurricane Irma: These pictures show extent of nature’s fury

Hurricane Irma is one of the fiercest Atlantic storms in a century that’s currently making its way towards South Florida in the United States after causing widespread damage in the Caribbean islands. This photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands, Friday. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (AP)

Cuba is grappling with Hurricane Irma which has lashed the country with strong winds and heavy rain and has destructed various Caribbean islands. n the picture, palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba,Friday. (Reuters)

This photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands.(AP)

At least 23 people are confirmed to be dead across Caribbean so far. (AP)

The hurricane made its landfall in Cuba with wind speeds of 160 mph late on Friday as a Category 5 storm. (AP)

According to the National Hurricane Center, Category 5 is the most powerful designation for a storm. (AP)

Irma is also the first storm ever to sustain winds of 185 miles per hour for longer than 24 hours in the open Atlantic Ocean. (AP)

The hurricane is expected to hit US state of Florida on Sunday morning causing fear in the fourth most-populated US state. In the photo, a boy walks in the floodwaters of Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday. (AP)

The large-scale destruction caused by Irma in the eastern Caribbean prompted a historic evacuation of Florida residents. More than 6 million people in Florida and Georgia were warned to leave their homes. A man looks to salvage items from his flooded home after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday. (AP)