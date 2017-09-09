Only in Express

Hurricane Irma: These pictures show extent of nature’s fury

Published on September 9, 2017 1:29 pm
  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    Hurricane Irma is one of the fiercest Atlantic storms in a century that’s currently making its way towards South Florida in the United States after causing widespread damage in the Caribbean islands. This photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands, Friday. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    Cuba is grappling with Hurricane Irma which has lashed the country with strong winds and heavy rain and has destructed various Caribbean islands. n the picture, palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba,Friday. (Reuters)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    This photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands.(AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    At least 23 people are confirmed to be dead across Caribbean so far. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    The hurricane made its landfall in Cuba with wind speeds of 160 mph late on Friday as a Category 5 storm. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    According to the National Hurricane Center, Category 5 is the most powerful designation for a storm. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    Irma is also the first storm ever to sustain winds of 185 miles per hour for longer than 24 hours in the open Atlantic Ocean. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    The hurricane is expected to hit US state of Florida on Sunday morning causing fear in the fourth most-populated US state. In the photo, a boy walks in the floodwaters of Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    The large-scale destruction caused by Irma in the eastern Caribbean prompted a historic evacuation of Florida residents. More than 6 million people in Florida and Georgia were warned to leave their homes. A man looks to salvage items from his flooded home after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday. (AP)

  • Hurricane Irma, Hurricane irma pictures, Irma Photos, Hurricane Irma Photos, Cuba Hurricane, Florida Hurricane, World News, Indian Express news

    Doctor Alberto Rodriguez takes a television from his home to a safer place prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday. (Reuters)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express