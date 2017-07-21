Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe launches in India. Here are the price details, features and photos

In the latest addition to its AMG lineup in India, Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLC 43 AMG Coupe. Priced at Rs 74.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this is the third variant in the AMG family to make its way to India. (Source: http://www.mercedes-benz.com)

The front view of GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe includes diamond radiator grille, a finely made bumper. It continues with a sloping-coupe like roof and ends with the tail lights. The luxurious brand of Mercedes-Benz brings multitude of features like all wheel drive, electric sunroof and LED light system in GLC 43 AMG Coupe. (Source: http://www.mercedes-benz.com)

"The GLC 43 Coupe combines elegance of a coupe with dynamics of a sports car and versatility of the Mercedes-Benz GLC," Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Roland Folger told during the launch. (Source: http://www.mercedes-benz.com)

The GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe has a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine that produces 367PS of power and 520Nm of torque. It also has a 9-speed auomatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The power is enough to send the car from zero to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. (Source: http://www.mercedes-benz.com)

The interior of the car has a colour combination of black and red. The multi function steering wheel in black leather contrasts with the red topstiching and seat-belts. . (Source: http://www.mbusa.com)

There is also AMG Boot logo, bluetooth and USB connectivity and race timer in the infotainment display. AMG-branded floor mats are also provided. (Source: http://www.mercedes-benz.com)

The car comes in five different driving modes. While Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus are finely tuned by Mercedes-Benz, the Individual driving mode can be customised according to one's driving style. (Source: http://www.mbusa.com)