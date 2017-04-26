Latest News

MCD Election Results 2017: BJP continues victory march, sweeps Delhi civic polls

Published on April 26, 2017 11:06 am
    The BJP is all set to retain power in all three municipal corporations in Delhi, trends indicate. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    BJP supporters flash victory signs in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    The BJP have dedicated their victory in the MCD polls to Sukma martyrs. (Source: Express photo by Pragya Kaushika)

    Deserted Congress office after dismal NDMC poll performance. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers ahead of counting of votes for MCD elections 2017. (Source: Express photo)

    Manoj Tewari told The Indian Express that the party will not be celebrating their sweep in respect to the jawans who laid down their lives in Sukma on Monday. (Source: Express photo)

    The MCD polls were held on April 23 that saw a voter turnout of around 53.58 per cent, marginally higher than the 2012 elections. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    The BJP retained all three corporations, AAP in second and Congress third. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    BJP has ruled the MCD for the last 10 years.(Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    Police outside counting centre at Gole market. (Source: Express photo)

