Manchester Arena attack: At least 19 dead, 50 injured as explosion rocks singer Ariana Grande’s concert in UK

Armed police gather at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. (Source: AP)

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. (Source: AP)

Police vehicles and a police officer are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 22, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

People sit by the side of the road next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 22, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Still image from video shows people fleeing Manchester Arena in northern England where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017. (Source: TWITTER.COM/HANNAWWH/via Reuters)

An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)