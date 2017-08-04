Maharashtra: Controversy rocks Monsoon Session, Opposition demands Prakash Mehta’s resignation for alleged SRA scam

Maharashtra's housing minister Prakash Mehta finds himself on a sticky wicket after he was accused of violating norms in another housing project following which the opposition has demanded his resignation in the state legislature. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Mehta is faced with fresh allegations after CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the SRA Project in Tardeo after taking congisance of the fact that the minister had tried to mislead the department and the chief minister himself to favour a developer.

Mehta had earlier sanctioned a project under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) allowing additional building rights of slum-dwellers to be transferred to a scheme for project-affected persons, doling out a Rs 500-crore benefit to a private developer.

Top Congress-NCP leadership has targeted the CM asking how his government could tolerate such violations and still boast of a "transparent regime".

The opposition has also raised a pertinent question about the government not taking any action against Mehta when it had earlier sacked senior minister Eknath Khadse for alleged land scam.