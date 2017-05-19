Luxurious Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express all set to be flagged off from May 22

Tejas Express, with state-of-the-art facilities, will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on May 22. The train will feature cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines and individual LCD screen Tejas Express will have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches. (Express/Avishek Dastidar)

Recliners with 'lazy boy' features in Tejas train (Express/Avishek Dastidar)

The regular ordinary class doesn't have fancy recliners (Express/Avishek Dastidar)

There will be many facilities including tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snack tables. (Express/Avishek Dastidar)

The coaches are equipped with LCD screens for entertainment and disseminating passenger-related information and safety instructions. (Express/Avishek Dastidar)

The train will have bio-vacuum toilets which will only use 500 ml water, sensorised taps, and hand driers (Express/Avishek Dastidar)

The inside view of the Tejas express (PTI Photo)