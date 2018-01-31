2 / 11

A blue moon means it is the second full moon to occur in a month; a supermoon means a full moon which is closest to the Earth. It is the third in a series of "supermoons," when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit — known as perigee — and appears about 14 per cent brighter than usual. People are seen clicking pictures of this rare view of moon in India. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran