Life of Mumbai Railway Policemen: In Pictures

Niket Kaushik, the Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai, has released Mumbai Railway Police Calendar 2017, shot by ace photographer Pravin Talan.

It is for the first time ever in the country that a calendar of this nature has been shot and released that explores this lesser known police force. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Well known for his ‘ Fashion tribute to world heritage monument Taj Mahal, and Mumbai Police Calendars, Pravin Talan's inspiration came from the terrifying night of 26/ 11, when Mumbai was attacked and one of the first casualties was Railway Police Inspector Shashank Shinde gunned down at CST tiring to protect the daily commuters. Many other policemen from GRP and RPF were injured in that attack, yet very few people are actually aware of the role of railway police. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Niket Kaushik said that it was time GRP was brought out of the shadows and people would get a glimpse into the extent of their work. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Crime investigation & prevention, maintenance of Law & Order, shifting of railway accident victims to hospitals, tracing parents of unclaimed children, keeping internal security, are amongst the many daily duties of railway police. (Source: Pravin Talan)

These policemen cover hundreds of km of railway tracks trying their best to stop people from crossing over in the face of a monstrous train speeding across, keep a watch on tunnels, bridges and other vital installations. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Safe & secured travel of nearly 75 lakh suburban local train commuters & thousand of long distance train commuters is the objective of Mumbai Railway Police. (Source: Pravin Talan)

This calendar is third in the series of unusual calendars that Pravin Talan has shot this year. (Source: Pravin Talan)

The most striking thing about the calendar is the way space has been artistically used to bring forth the daily duties of the railway police force. (Source: Pravin Talan)

It has been shot over a number of locations that include tracks, trains, tunnels, bridges and stations, covering various popular as well lesser known spots in the Mumbai region, seamlessly blending art, heritage, structures, motion, emotions and duty. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Some of the locations that the calendar has been shot at include Churchgate Station, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Mahim , Andheri station, Sandhurst Road Railway Station, Karjat Station, Karjat tunnel, Turbhe, Bhayanadar Khadi bridge, Kasara Umarmali Station, Kasara Ghat and Railway Yard Wadi Bunder. (Source: Pravin Talan)

It is yet another tribute from him to the Unsung Heroes of the country.(Source: Pravin Talan)