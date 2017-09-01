Landfill site collapse: Here’s what happened at Delhi’s Ghazipur

At least two people were killed and several got trapped after a part of the landfall site in Delhi’s Ghazipur area collapsed on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

According to the officials, four vehicles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into a drain after the garbage dump collapsed on them this afternoon. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Due to the cave-in, a car and a two-wheeler fell into the Kondli canal which flows near the landfill site, a police official said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

According to a fire department official, the rescue operation is underway and four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

An NDRF team comprising 45 personnel has also rushed to the cave-in site at Ghazipur landfill. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

According to the officials, a car, a scooter and two motorcycles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into the Kondli canal. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The dump, upon collapsing, pushed the vehicles off the road into the canal. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

According to a fire department official, initially four fire tenders were rushed to the spot but later 11 more vehicles were sent. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

