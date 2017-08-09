Lakhs attend Maratha Morcha rally in Mumbai, bring city to standstill

The Maratha Kranti Morcha held its “biggest” silent protest in Mumbai on Wednesday to demand reservations in jobs and education. (Express Photo)



Maratha Kranti Morcha rally LIVE updates: Rally begins from Byculla, JJ flyover clogged

After 57 marches across the state last year, the protest demanding reservation in jobs, has started from Jijamata Udyan in Byculla and will culminate at Azad Maidan. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

The government announced that all schools and junior colleges in South Mumbai will remain shut today. That’s about 450 institutes across town. (Express Photo)

Participants at Sanpada Rly Station (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A Shiv Sena leader said the party has asked its legislators to take part in the morcha. (Express Photo)

Even kids came out on the streets to be a part of the silent protest. (Express Photo)

With more than three lakh people coming to join the morcha and thousands of vehicles that have already arrived in Mumbai from different parts of the state, the silent rally affected the flow of traffic in the city. (Express Photo)

Traffic pile-up in Thane. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Participants gather outside Churchgate Station. (Express Photo)

This is the 58th protest carried out by the community. In order to avoid traffic issues, JJ flyover has been closed in view of the rally. (Express Photo)

Medical teams along with professional doctors are present at the venue. Traffic management volunteers are also stationed in order to avoid any untoward incident. (Express Photo)

Many Ganesh mandals, Dahi Handi mandals, Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Marath Medico Association and few other organisations have extended their support to the morcha. (Express Photo)

he protests carried out by the community are usually ‘mook morchas’ (silent protests) and their code of conduct emphasises on avoiding sloganeering. (Express Photo)

Protesters passing through the JJ Flyover. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Maratha leaders said they would wait for at least two weeks or so after the 58th march “for the government to take some kind of action on their demands”. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

Mumbai police has anticipated about 5 lakh protesters in Mumbai today. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

Big traffic jam in Matunga (aurora talkies to Wadala) where traffic is diverted away from Ambedkar road. (Express Photo by Arita Sarkar)

Some protesters were also seen dressed up as Marathi historical legends. (Express Photo by Arita Sarkar)

The leaders from Maratha community have also warned of measures such as preventing ministers from visiting their constituencies and holding demonstrations before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(Express Photo by Vishwas Waghmode)

The leaders from Maratha community have also warned that today’s rally is going to be the “last mook morcha.” (Express Photo by Tabassum)

Maratha Morcha preparation at Azad Maidan on Tuesday (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

