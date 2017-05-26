PHOTOS | A look at the life of former Punjab DGP KPS Gill

KPS Gill, former DGP of Punjab on December 3, 1992. He died Friday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was also suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease and had been recovering from peritonitis. (Source: Express photo by Swadesh Talwar)

KPS Gill in June, 1996. The former DGP often credited for playing a key but controversial role in ending terrorism in Punjab, passed away at 2:55 pm at the age of 82. He was admitted on May 18 under the care of Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology and Board of Management. (Source: Express photo by RP Sharma)

KPS Gill in June, 1996. Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as K P S Gill joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1958 and was assigned to two northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya. He served twice as the DGP of Punjab and is credited for rooting out militancy in the state. He retired from IPS in 1995. (Source: Express photo by RP Sharma)

KPS Gill DGP of Punjab on October 12, 1993. KPS Gill never did fade away from Punjab after retirement as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP). The man, who’s name is synonymous with winning the fight against militancy in the state and who earned the sobriquet of ‘Supercop’, continued to earn his share of bouquets and brickbats well after shedding his police uniform. (Express photo by RP Sharma)

Poets and Writer: KPS Gill releasing book 'Don't laugh we are police' written by BL Vohra, IG Central Industrial security force standing right in picture. Gill gave first copy of the book to Ajit Ninan cartoonist in New Delhi. While KPS Gill is credited with giving a firm direction to the fight against militants, one of his his biggest achievements in those dark days was to give a spine to the crumbling morale of the Punjab Police personnel. (Source: Express photo by Sanjay K Sharma)

The May 1988 Operation Black Thunder II in Amritsar was where Gill earned his first flush of fame in Punjab when he flushed out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar by avoiding repeat of Operation Blue Star and the use of brute force. (Source: Express photo by Sanjay K Sharma)

Joint Director showing his medal to former Chief KPS Gill at the CBI investigative ceremony in Delhi on May 11, 1993. (Source: Express photo by RL Chopra)

KPS Gill with Irani at Statesman office in connaught place on July 8, 1999. Gill’s zest for the good things in life and his love for English and Urdu poetry were well known. In one of his last visits to Chandigarh, he dispelled the notion that he had now grown too old and was to kick the bucket anytime soon. In his own style, he recited the lines, “Gudaaz-e-ishq nahi kam jo main jawan na raha, vo hee aag hai par aag mein dhuaan na raha” (The fire of love burns in me still even though I am no longer young, it is but the same though not as fiery). (Source: Express photo by Virendra Singh)

KPS Gill DGP and Beant Singh Chief Minister of Punjab welcoming Amrish Puri,O P Ralhan,Dalip Kumar,Dharmendra who arrived at Sanmam Samaroh organised by Punjab Goverment in Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo by Swadesh Talwar)

"Malkiat Singh Ajnala, who surrendered to K.P.S. Gill during Operation Black Thunder in May 1988 and absconded from the police custody later, laid down his arms once again before him at Chowk Mehta, Headquaters of Jarnail Singh Bhinderawale. He handed over ten qunitals of RDX, a highly explosive material alongwith other weapons." (Source: Express photo by Swadesh Talwar)

Actress Sridevi with Punjab DGP KPS Gill. (Source: Express photo by RP Sharma)

KPS Gill DGP of Punjab with the family of Punjab CM HS Brar on October 3, 1995. (Source: Express Photo by RP Sharma)

KPS Gill Former DGP of Punjab with Beant Singh CM of Punjab on December 2, 1999. (Source: Express photo by Swadesh Talwar)

KPS Gill at the Indian Express. Gill in the later part of his life turned into an author and wrote the book Punjab: The Knights of Falsehood in 1997. He also edited the 2001 book Terror And Containment: Perspectives on India’s Internal Security with Ajai Sahni and also co-authored the book The Global Threat of Terror:Ideological, Material & Political Linkages with Sahni.