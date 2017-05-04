Latest News

Kerala all set for Thrissur Pooram

Published on May 4, 2017 8:14 pm
  • kerala, kerala festival, kerala temples, Thrissur, Thrissur festival, Pooram festival, Thrissur Pooram festival, elephants, elephants torture, animal torture, festival animal torture, Thrissur Pooram festival animal torture, kerala festival animal torture, india news

    The stage is set for the traditional display of fireworks at the famous Thrissur Pooram. (Source: Express Photo)

    Thrissur pooram festival held in Kerala. (Source: Express Photo)

    Chief Controller of Explosives has put restrictions on the use and size of certain firecrackers. (Source: Express Photo)

    Caparisoned elephants are also included as a part of the celebration. (Source: Express Photo)

    ‘Pooram’, known for its colorful fireworks display, caparisoned elephants and a tourist attraction, is held annually. This year grand finale of the week-long festivities is slated to be held on May 5. (Source: Express Photo)

    This year’s show of light sound and visuals is next Saturday. (Source: Express Photo)

    The sanction comes a day after an official of Paramekkavu Devaswom,one of the main 10 participating temples in the event had said they might have to conduct the famous event with bare rituals if permission for the fireworks display was not given. (Source: Express Photo)

    PESO has sanctioned the manufacture and conduct of the fireworks with stipulations on the size and combination of the items to be used. (Source: Express Photo)

    Restrictions on firework display had been imposed in the state following the firework tragedy at Puttingal Devi temple at Paravoor in Kollam District in April last year that killed 108 people and left scores severely injured. (Source: Express Photo)

    Pooram Nakshatra in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. (Source: Express Photo)

    Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the main 10 participating temples in the event had said they might have to conduct the famous event with bare rituals if permission for the fireworks display was denied. (Source: Express Photo)

