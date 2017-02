Kashmir: Record breaking snowfall but breathtaking views

Gulmarg: A girl enjoying a sledge ride after recent heavy snowfall at ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir on Wednesday. PTI Photo



Gulmarg: Children enjoying skiing after recent heavy snowfall at ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir on Wednesday. PTI Photo



Gulmarg: Tourists enjoying after recent heavy snowfall at ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir on Wednesday. PTI Photo



Snow covers the village of Tangmarg, about 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Srinagar.. (AP Photo)



