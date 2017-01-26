Latest News

NSG commandos, Tejas fighter jet debut at 68th Republic Day parade

Published on January 26, 2017 12:42 pm
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, greets President Pranab Mukherjee as he arrives for the Republic Day parade, with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in white, standing beside, in New Delhi. The crown prince is the chief guest at Thursday's Republic Day celebrations. (Source: AP)

    Army tanks roll down Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Source: AP)

    The parade proceedings at Rajpath, showcasing the country’s military might and achievements in a range of areas concluded with the fly-past by the Indian Air Force. (Express photo)

    Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Source: AP)

    Soldiers march during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Military parades are held across the country on Jan 26. (Source: AP)

