Independence Day: This is how US is celebrating July 4

A billboard with a sign commemorating the U.S Independence Day is seen at a roundabout in Lagos, Nigeria. (Reuters Photo)

Participants carry an American flag during the 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state. (AP Photo)

Fireworks burst over the Memorial Bridge and Lincoln Memorial during Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo)

A girl throws candy to those on the sidelines of the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

Drummers in the Janesville Fife and Drum Corps, dressed in uniforms of the Virginia Provincial Regiment 1754-1762, march in the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

Combat planes train in preparation for Venezuela's independence day celebrations on Caracas, Venezuela. (Reuters photo)

A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume walks the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' route during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

A girl holds balloons while waiting on her float at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters photo)

Jasmine Valenta, the 2018 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen, waves to onlookers from her horse at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

Fireworks explode during an Independence Day celebration at Navy Pier in Chicago. (AP Photo)

Paul Shock laughs as he marches in a 15 foot-tall Uncle Sam in the annual East Sacramento on 4th of July in Sacramento, Calif. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians wave flags and san patriot songs at Independence Day parades across the state. (AP Photo)

Independence Day balloons are displayed at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey, U.S. July 3, 2017. (Reuters Photo)