Latest News

Independence Day: This is how US is celebrating July 4

Updated on July 5, 2017 10:38 am
  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    A billboard with a sign commemorating the U.S Independence Day is seen at a roundabout in Lagos, Nigeria. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Participants carry an American flag during the 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state. (AP Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Fireworks burst over the Memorial Bridge and Lincoln Memorial during Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    A girl throws candy to those on the sidelines of the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Drummers in the Janesville Fife and Drum Corps, dressed in uniforms of the Virginia Provincial Regiment 1754-1762, march in the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Combat planes train in preparation for Venezuela's independence day celebrations on Caracas, Venezuela. (Reuters photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume walks the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' route during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    A girl holds balloons while waiting on her float at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Jasmine Valenta, the 2018 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen, waves to onlookers from her horse at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Fireworks explode during an Independence Day celebration at Navy Pier in Chicago. (AP Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Paul Shock laughs as he marches in a 15 foot-tall Uncle Sam in the annual East Sacramento on 4th of July in Sacramento, Calif. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians wave flags and san patriot songs at Independence Day parades across the state. (AP Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    Independence Day balloons are displayed at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey, U.S. July 3, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

  • US Independence day, independence day, July 4 US, independence day celebration, america indpendence day, indian express, indepnedence day photos, world news

    The U.S. flag flutters above as a man pushes a float with children at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, U.S. (Reuters Photo)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express