Police personnel, NCC cadets rehearse in Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day

Police personnel and NCC cadets during full dress rehearsal for the 70th Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Sunday, August 13 2107. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Various cultural programmes on the theme of national unity are organised in schools across country to celebrate the Independence Day. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

As India marks 70 years of being an independent nation, schools across the country are busy preparing to celebrate the milestone with nationalism spirit. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

"All the schools have been asked to organise the national festival of Independence in the most befitting manner while integrating the activities in their daily routine without causing undue strain to the students," an official told the PTI. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Eye Independence Day special: Reading Freedom

At midnight on August 15, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the tricolour in New Delhi at midnight. The tradition is followed every year on the morning of the Independence Day. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Eye Independence Day special: Reading Freedom

Each state of the country holds individual events to mark the day where the national flag is hoisted, followed by a speech by the CM or the Governor, and music/dance performances by school children. Security forces also take part in march-pasts and drills. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Eye Independence Day special: Reading Freedom