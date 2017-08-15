How different states across India celebrated the 71st Independence Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the flag hoisting ceremony in Lucknow. IAddressing a function in Lucknow on India’s 71st Independence Day, the Chief Minister said, “We have to develop India. We have to popularise the country and make it one of the leading countries in the world. The path to development goes through Uttar Pradesh.” (Source: Express photo by Sumit Kumar)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the flag hoisting ceremony in Lucknow. He appealed to the people to work collectively towards development and unity saying, “Only collective power can lead to the creation of a collective country. The purpose of our work should be for public welfare, and not for any caste and religion. We want to see Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of all fields.” (Source: Express photo by Sumit Kumar)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi at the AICC headquarters at Akbar Road in New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Sheila Dikshit and Rahul Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters at Akbar Road in New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Flag hosting by Madarsa children at Chakala in Andheri, Mumbai (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Children performing during a cultural programme on Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata. The cultural event was organised by Purba Kolkata Gandhi Smarak Samity, an organisation of old Gandhians. Mahatma Gandhi was present in this house when the country got Independence Day on August 15, 1947. A few articles used by Gandhiji are kept in the house which was earlier known as Haidari Manzil. Mahatma Gandhi came to this house on 12 August 1947 and left on September 6, 1947. (Source: Express phohto by Partha Paul)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the flag hoisting ceremony at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Gurgaon. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Wali)

Air warriors performing drill during the Celebration of 71st Independence Day at Parade ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Government building in Kolkata illuminated in tricolour lights to mark the celebration of India's 71st Independence Day. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Independence day celebration in a Madarsa in Ghaziabad (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

