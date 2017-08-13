Independence Day celebrations: Full dress rehearsals at Red Fort

Every year, India celebrates Independence Day at New Delhi's Red Fort. The Army, Navy and Air Force march across the fort while school children perform for dignitaries and audience present. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

India achieved Independence from the British in 1947. The country was partitioned around the same time. While we celebrate our Independence Day on August 15, Pakistan celebrates it on August 14. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

2017 is a special year for the country as it is our 70th Independence Day. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

To commemorate the day, the Ministry of Personnel has suggested that the day be celebrated as 'Sankalp Parva', asking people of the country to commit to social causes. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

'August Kranti' or the Quit India Movement was initiated on August 9, 1942. 2017 is the 75th year of the Movement. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

“Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India, in every village, city, transcending all barriers came together with a common mission to uproot imperialism,” The Ministry of Personnel had said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

India completes 75 years of Independence in 2022. Regarding this, the Ministry said, "This five-year period, from 2017-2022, gives us an unique opportunity of ‘Sankalp’ to ‘Siddhi’ towards a new India. Hence, August 15, 2017, be celebrated as the ‘Sankalp Parva’ or the Day of Resolve, and in 2022 our nation will transform that resolve into ‘Siddhi’ or attainment.” (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)