Latest News

Hyundai launches the new i30, see pictures

Published on July 17, 2017 9:30 am
  • hyundai news, i30 news, indian express news, latest news

    The new Hyundai i30 has dual clutch transmission and advanced high strength steel along with autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

  • hyundai news, i30 news, indian express news, latest news

    The new Hyundai i30 has dual clutch transmission and advanced high strength steel along with autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

  • hyundai news, i30 news, indian express news, latest news

    The new Hyundai i30 has dual clutch transmission and advanced high strength steel along with autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

  • hyundai news, i30 news, indian express news, latest news

    The new Hyundai i30 has dual clutch transmission and advanced high strength steel along with autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

  • hyundai news, i30 news, indian express news, latest news

    The new Hyundai i30 has dual clutch transmission and advanced high strength steel along with autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

  • hyundai news, i30 news, indian express news, latest news

    The new Hyundai i30 has dual clutch transmission and advanced high strength steel along with autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express