Hurricane Irma moves closer to Florida, leaves trail of destruction in Cuba

Hurricane Irma: More than 1,70,000 homes and businesses without power in Florida as winds of 120 mph (190 kph), closes in. (Source: REUTERS)

Waves crash against the Southernmost Point in Key West, Florida. The hurricane is expected to hit Florida on Sunday morning according to the local time. (Source: AP)

Hurricane Irma strengthened and made landfall in Cuba on Friday, strong waves brought by the hurricane hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday. (Source: AP)

Hurricane Irma: The scene along Cuba’s north central coast resembled the horror that was left in the other Caribbean islands over the last week as Irma barreled in for a direct hit at Ciego de Avila province around midnight. (Source: REUTERS)

Waves crash on the street as Hurricane Irma turns toward the Florida Keys, meteorologists warned that by Saturday morning scenes of far greater devastation were sure to emerge. Source: REUTERS)

Hurricane Irma brought choppy seas, grey skies, sheets of rain, bent palm trees, huge waves and downed power lines to the island nation of Cuba. (Source: REUTERS)

Hurricane Irma left a horrific scene of damaged buildings and fallen trees on the island of St. Martin, an estimated 70 per cent of the homes were destroyed by Irma, according to the Dutch government. (Source: AP Photo)

After the passage of Hurricane Irma bent plam trees, fallen electricity poles and citizens taking stock of the damage were seen across the island. (Source: AP Photo)

Arrangements were also made to evacuate animals in advance of Hurricane Irma, but most zoos and the like in the Miami area said they were trying to keep their animals in place and secure from whatever Irma will bring. (Source: REUTERS)

Empty supermarkets in Kissimmee at Florida on Saturday as citizens stocked up the essentials that they would require till the storm wears out. (Source: REUTERS)