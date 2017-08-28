Hurricane Harvey floods Houston, residents flee in boats; rescue work on

The Texas state flag and American flag wave in the wind over an area of debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (Source: AP Photo)

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, August 28, 2017. Asian stocks were mixed Monday after investors found no surprises from last week’s key meeting of central bankers while gasoline futures spiked after Tropical Storm Harvey battered Texas’ refinery-rich Gulf Coast. (Source: AP Photo)

A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Monday, August 28, 2017. Asian stocks were mixed Monday after investors found no surprises from last week's key meeting of central bankers while gasoline futures spiked after Tropical Storm Harvey battered Texas' refinery-rich Gulf Coast. (Source: AP Photo)

People walk through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston. (Source: AP Photo)

Downed power lines near FM 1069 line the road in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, August 27, 2017. (Source: AP)

A boat sits on a dock after Hurricane Harvey passed through Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday, August 27, 2017. Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the US in more than a decade. By Saturday afternoon it had been downgraded into a tropical storm, but it had dumped over a dozen inches of rain on some areas and forecasters were warning that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days. (Source: AP)

Roger Braugh Jr. searches for his boat is this boat storage facility in Cove Harbor in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, August 27, 2017. (Source: AP)

An unidentified man helps Carlos Torres, in tube, get to dry ground after Torres drove his tractor-trailer into a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, August 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. (Source: AP Photo)

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they are evacuated from rising waters from Tropical Storm Harvey, at the Orchard Lakes subdivision on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in unincorporated Fort Bend County, Texas. (Source: AP)

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, left, helps Mumtaz Kara and her husband, Tarmohamed Kara, far right, from rising waters from Tropical Storm Harvey, in the Orchard Lakes subdivision on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in unincorporated Fort Bend County, Texas. (Source: AP)

Residents pick through needed items at a make-shift aid station, Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. A group from the Texas Rio Grande Valley created station for those in need following Hurricane Harvey. (Source: AP Photo)

Miguel Juarez, right, offers free water to passing vehicles Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Juarez and others from the Texas Rio Grande Valley created a make-shift aid station for in need following Hurricane Harvey. (Source: AP Photo)

People look at submerged cars on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, August 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (Source: AP Photo)

Flooded downtown is seen from a high rise along Buffalo Bayou after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding, in Houston, Texas, US August 27, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. (Source: Twitter/@caroleenarn via REUTERS)

People wait to be evacuated from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

The main street is covered by flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Pets are evacuated from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

People are rescued by airboat as they evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Evacuees Rickey Manuel (L) and Marjory Manuel (C) exit a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that rescued them after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain and flooded their home, in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter carrying evacuees comes in for a landing near the George R. Brown Convention Center after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding, in Houston, Texas, US August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Members of the Duong family walk through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey on the feeder road of Interstate 45 in Houston, Texas, US, August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

The Duong family walks along Interstate 45 while escaping flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, US August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Residents use a truck to navigate through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, US August 27, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

This photo shows the Big Blue Crab attraction in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, August 27, 2017. (Source: AP)

Debris lies on the ground after a building was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Aransas Pass, Texas, Sunday, August 27, 2017. (Source: AP)

Debris lies on the ground in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, August 27, 2017. (Source: AP)

Boats that sunk in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are surrounded by floating debris Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (Source: AP Photo)