Hurricane Harvey: Poignant images of stranded pets reunited with their owners will tug at your heartstrings

Marine Corps League member Jeff Webb, left, of Montgomery, Texas, and rescue diver Stephan Bradshaw, right, of South Carolina rescue a dog that was chained to a flooded porch as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Lumberton, Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Cory (no last name given) carries his dog out of the flood on Tram Road in Beaumont, Texas, after being rescued by boat from his home after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Josh Benoit carries his Great Dane, Lilly, out of the flood on Tram Road after being rescued by boat from his home in Beaumont, Texas, after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Josh Benoit carries his Great Dane, Lilly, out of the flood on Tram Road after being rescued by boat from his home in Beaumont, Texas, after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Volunteers and first responders work together to rescue residents from rising flood waters in Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect the storm to linger over the Gulf before heading back inland east of Houston sometime Wednesday. The system will then head north and lose its tropical strength. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

People evacuate from a neighborhood which was inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Evacuees Donna Herzog and her husband Richard Herzog, with their five dogs, eat food served by volunteers, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, in a staging area as they wait for buses to go to evacuation shelters in Vidor, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SPCA employee Rebecca Rodriguez loads a dog into a crate as employees and volunteers of the Houston SPCA load up more than 100 adoptable dogs and cats into a truck with the help of the Austin Humane Society and others that will be sent to Atlanta, to make room for an onslaught of animal Tropical Storm Harvey victims, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Jacquelin Gaitan sits with her dogs Gracie and Bella while sheltering at Gallery Furniture Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Richmond, Texas. Gaitan and her husband evacuated their Richmond home Monday in anticipation of flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey. The furniture store opened as a shelter housing as many as 350 people in an area being constructed as a museum of American industry. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Johnny Colunga feeds his pet monkey Prince as they take refuge in the Max Bowl, which was converted to a shelter for those displaced by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 (Kim Brent/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Jannett Martinez holds her cat Gigi as she rides a boat out of her neighborhood which was inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)