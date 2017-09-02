Hurricane Harvey devastates Houston, Lake Charles, see photos

The Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed. These figures exclude the tens of thousands of homes with minor damage. Seen here: Floodwaters fill the road running through the Lakes On Eldridge North subdivision in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, in Houston. (Source: AP)

This combination of satellite photos provided by DigitalGlobe shows Banana Bend Nature Preserve in Highland, Texas, upper part, and Rio Villa Nature Trail in Houston on April 6, 2017, left, and the same locations on August 31, 2017, flooded after Harvey. (Source:AP)

Years ago, the city of Seabrook had imposed higher elevation standards for buildings that were stricter than existing federal guidelines and before leaving office, President Barack Obama sought to toughen those national rules. However, President Donald Trump, revoked Obama’s executive order last mont. Seen here: An aerial photo shows damage to a dry dock boat storage facility caused by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas. (Source: AP)

Barges are secured by tugboats in the flood-swollen Burnet Bay along the Houston Ship Channel in Houston. (Source: AP)

A line of recreational vehicles sit submerged by floodwaters of Tropical Storm Harvey on Friday, in Texas. (Source: AP)

More than 200 firefighters, police officers and members of an urban search-and-rescue team worked in teams in Meyerland neighborhood, looking for survivors or bodies. Seen here: A US Border Patrol air boat moves through neighborhood inundated by floodwaters in Houston, Texas, Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Texas Fire Chief, Sam Pena, said his department had responded to nearly 16,000 calls since the storm hit Saturday and over 7,600 of them for water rescues. Seen Here: Melissa Ramirez (C) struggles against the current flowing down a flooded street helped by Edward Ramirez (L) and Cody Collinsworth as she tried to return to her home for the first time since Harvey floodwaters arrived in Houston, Texas. (Source: AP)

John Paul Klotz, 80, is pulled on a boat by US Border Patrol Agents Steven Blackburn, left, Ramiro Rodriguez, and Juan Flores during a search a rescue operation in a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey. John Morris, the Border Patrol’s chief of staff in South Texas, said the agency had 35 boats in the city’s flooded neighborhoods and had rescued about 450 people since Monday. (Source: AP)

People being evacuated from Houston neighborhood inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey. (Source:AP)

Chris Pitts, left, helps his father-in-law, Mike Stamps, out of a boat in floodwater at his home in the Kingwood Greens Subdivision from the San Jacinto River due to Tropical Storm Harvey. Stamps was there to retrieve his two cats, who had to be left behind, as he was evacuated on a jet ski Tuesday. (Sourc: AP)

Harvey, has displaced around a million people and flooded swaths of Houston. Seen here: Shiann Barker holds her nephew, Brayln Matthews Sims Jr, 1, between cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center. (Source: AP)

Harris County FEMA director, Tom Fargione, said the agency is looking for ways to house people who lost their homes to Harvey, with 32,000 people reported in shelters across Texas. Seen here: Mary Colson wipes away tears as she sits on a cot at the George R Brown Convention Center where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter after Tropical Storm Harvey.(Source: AP)