How to link Aadhaar with PAN card: Here are the five steps

The final deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN Card, is August 31, and it is highly likely that the government will not give an extension on the date as it had already extended the deadline twice, from July 31 to August 5, and then later to August 31, due to difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing their income tax returns.

It is fairly simple to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. Visit - http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Usually a pop-up will appear on screen asking you to Link with Aadhaar card.

If you are using a pop-up blocker, then click on Link Aadhaar on the left side. You will land on a page where you will have to submit all your details- PAN, Aadhaar number, Name as per Aadhaar. In case anyone’s Aadhaar application is under process, they can submit the Application number issued by UIDAI.

Verify the “Captcha Code” and click on green-coloured button with “Link Aadhar” written on it. After successful validation of your Aadhaar, your Aadhaar will get automatically linked to your PAN card, which will be verified to you by a pop-up on screen verifying the same.