Nagina Online: What happens when social media comes in one of India’s most backward villages

Nagina, a Muslim-dominated area, has a literacy rate of 30 per cent. It has 93,688 people labeled as 'non-workers' out of its population of 1,36,009, according the the 2011 Census. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Nagina, a Muslim-dominated area, has a literacy rate of 30 per cent. It has 93,688 people labeled as 'non-workers' out of its population of 1,36,009, according the the 2011 Census. According to the head of Nagina Village Naseem Khan, all 19,909 households of the village have atleast one phone. Out of these, almost 60 per cent are smartphones. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The tension in this Mewat village unfolded like a now familiar story. A video on Facebook led to a public beating, then another on WhatsApp made the assault viral. The Indian Express goes to find out what happens to a village, one of India’s most backward, when social media comes in — and discovers it back on its phones. (Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Locals allege that communal tension had been stirring in the village since some months now, due to posts shared on social media. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Clashes had torn through West Bengal's Basirhat because of a similar social media post, just a few days ago. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Sarpanch Naseem Khan shows his Whatsapp groups, through which, he says, he tries to stay "on top of things". "But there is only so much one can do. There are a million fake IDs." (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

When his father tries to dissuade him from spending too much time on his cell phone, Zubair, shown here watching a film on his Rs 7,000 Vivo phone, says, "There is nothing else to do in the village. The nearest cinema hall is 5 km away." (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Hasrat, who, like almost all girls in Nagina, is not allowed to own a mobile phone (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

"Hamare yahan ki ladkiyan phone nahin use karti (Girls of our village don’t use phones)," says Hasrat's brother. “If girls in the village are seen with a phone, people will gossip, we can’t risk that," adds her father. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

