Himachal tragedy: Landslide kills at least 17 people in Mandi

Two state roadway buses were hit by a massive landslide last night triggered by a cloudburst on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway.

The mangled remains of the bus and car buried under the debris after major landslide at Kotrupi near Joginder Nagar on Mandi-Pathankot National Highway on early Sunday morning. (Express Photo)

Read Massive landslide in Mandi kills 17, rescue operation on; Himachal CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief

Himachal Pradesh Transport minister G S Bali said the toll could climb to 50. Meanwhile, the Mandi district administration has closed the Mandi-Aut section of the Chandigarh-Manali highway.

Army Jawans and NDRF team busy in rescue work after major landslide at Kotrupi near Joginder Nagar on Mandi-Pathankot National Highway on Sunday morning. (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh visited the site to take stock of the situation and also met the victims' families. He assured all possible to them and announced that the government would bear expenses of treatment of injured passengers.(Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths that occurred due to the landslide in Mandi. He took to Twitter and wrote,"Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide related accidents in HP's Mandi district. My condolences with the families of the deceased."(Express Photo)

One of the buses was carrying around 47 passengers from Chamba to Mandi and the other bus, going from Katra to Manali, had 8 to 10 passengers in it. Those injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.(Express Photo)

